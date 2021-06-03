Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 3.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $46,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,860. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $2,202,735. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.