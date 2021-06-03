Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,524,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $69,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 358.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.8% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $412.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.25. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

