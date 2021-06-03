Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $72.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 978.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $72,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.3% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $578,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.