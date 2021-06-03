Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.28 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,733 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $71,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.85.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.