Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,866,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of The Williams Companies worth $67,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

