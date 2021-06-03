Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $63,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

