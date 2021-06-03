Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

