Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 142.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Blackbaud worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,787 shares of company stock worth $1,490,712. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.68 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

