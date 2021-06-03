Royce & Associates LP Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,495 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 139,432 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 130,898 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

