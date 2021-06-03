Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,794 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.78 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

