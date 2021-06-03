Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

HWKN stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $717.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

