Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,340.20 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,332.32. The company has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

