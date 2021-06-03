Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

RCL stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

