Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

