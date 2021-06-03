Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€450.00” Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €450.00 ($529.41) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €559.22 ($657.91).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €724.80 ($852.71) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €715.83.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

