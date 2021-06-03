Royal Bank of Canada Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$97.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$98.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA opened at C$92.46 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.