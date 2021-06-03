Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$50.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PD. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.93.

TSE:PD traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.83. 13,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.20 and a 52 week high of C$43.14. The stock has a market cap of C$569.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.94.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

