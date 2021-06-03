Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$4.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 23,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,839. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

