Roth Capital Boosts Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Price Target to $7.00

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VBLT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

VBLT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,708. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

