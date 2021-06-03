Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $111,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,699 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,991. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.