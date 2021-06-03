Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.05. Root shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 25,957 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get Root alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $4,105,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.