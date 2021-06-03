Robert Hudson Sells 19,388 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

SMP stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.74. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

