Robert Hudson Sells 19,388 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

SMP stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.74. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

