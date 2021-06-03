Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 555 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

