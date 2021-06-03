RMG Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th

RMG Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 8th. RMG Acquisition Co. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.