Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIOT. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.30 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

