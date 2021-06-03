Rice Partnership LLC Sells 364 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.77. 32,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,127. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

