Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

