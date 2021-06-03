Rhumbline Advisers Sells 587 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

COLM stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

