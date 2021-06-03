Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,543 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Ovintiv worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

NYSE OVV opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

