Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,674 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Silgan worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

