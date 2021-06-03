Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,897 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Bancshares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in International Bancshares by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 458,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.28. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

