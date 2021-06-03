Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qualys were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

