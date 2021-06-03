Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of FormFactor worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

