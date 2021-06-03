Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,581 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -711.29 and a beta of 2.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.