Reviewing RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, meaning that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conduent and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.16 billion 0.39 -$118.00 million $0.62 12.45 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Conduent and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.28%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -1.93% 14.08% 3.88% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conduent beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

