Reviewing Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Investors Bancorp and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 24.43% 9.44% 0.96% MVB Financial 25.73% 19.39% 1.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and MVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.41 $221.58 million $0.94 15.71 MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.87 $37.41 million $3.06 13.92

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Investors Bancorp and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Investors Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats MVB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 156 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 13 full-service banking branches; ten offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

