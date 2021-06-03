Reviewing BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) & SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

This table compares BoxScore Brands and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BoxScore Brands N/A N/A N/A SinglePoint -159.45% N/A -105.46%

This table compares BoxScore Brands and SinglePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BoxScore Brands $80,000.00 7.54 -$1.90 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $2.88 million 6.96 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

BoxScore Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SinglePoint.

Volatility and Risk

BoxScore Brands has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BoxScore Brands and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BoxScore Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BoxScore Brands beats SinglePoint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc. and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc. in February 2018. BoxScore Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.