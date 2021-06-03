Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,177 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.53 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

