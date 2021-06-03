Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $547,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

