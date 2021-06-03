Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 4,035 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.