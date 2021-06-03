Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 732 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.03 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

