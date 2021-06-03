Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.16. Resonant shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 727,260 shares traded.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resonant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Resonant by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

