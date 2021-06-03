Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW):

5/26/2021 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $350.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $565.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $460.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/27/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

4/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/5/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

NYSE:PANW opened at $357.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.