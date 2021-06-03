Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 2.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.32. 3,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

