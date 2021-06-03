Rentberry 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,295.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $384,755.81 and approximately $4,295.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00080939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01016608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.58 or 0.09528831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

