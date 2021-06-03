Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNSHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 0.81. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

