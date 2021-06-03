Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Remark has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 193,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 145,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

