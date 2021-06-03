Relx (LON:REL) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on Relx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on Relx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,874.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

