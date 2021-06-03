Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.81

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 25169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.