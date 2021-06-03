Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

